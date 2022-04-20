Stranded kayakers rescued from Red River Gorge

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Two kayakers were rescued after being stranded in the Red River Gorge.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) received a call at 10:30 p.m. Monday about two kayakers that were missing.

The 22-year-old male and female pair were expected to be off of the upper Red River before dark but were nowhere to be found. WCSART contacted the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office about the missing duo, and their department then located the vehicles they were driving still at the put-in/takeout locations.

Wolfe County Authorities said they then called in the help of units from the Kentucky State Police and Red STAR Wilderness EMS . Although teams were dispatched at 3 a.m. Tuesday, they were unable to begin conducting aerial searches until 9 a.m.

“Wolfe County Search and Rescue and KSP were really doing the leg work to find these people, and they found these people alive, but they were stranded in an area of the gorge that’s as rugged as it gets. Extremely difficult to access and extremely difficult to get people out of. One of the individuals had some challenges being able to move out of the terrain by themselves,” David Fifer, Red Star Wilderness EMS, told FOX 56.

“That area is virtually impossible to search by foot, it’s just too big, too many cliffs no trails. While we were waiting at the breach at the take-out spot we encountered heavy rain and snow that morning around 3 a.m.,” John May, Wolf County Search and Rescue Team told FOX 56.

According to Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the subjects were located at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a location six miles upstream from their initial takeout.

Ground and aerial teams from multiple agencies were able to evacuate both kayakers from the location they were stranded at.

Members from KSP Aircraft Branch, WCSART, and Red STAR Wilderness EMS (KSP)

The kayakers told officials their water vessel capsized twice, and on the latter occasion, they lost it completely. The couple said they survived the freezing temperatures by removing their wet clothing and building an insulating shelter from leaves.

“Certainly that was alarming to me right away, I’ve paddled the upper river several times myself you need to know what you’re doing. It’s not for amateurs, there’s class 2 sometimes class 3 rapids and that doesn’t do it justice just because of the terrain the boulders under the water that can take out canoes very easily,” May told FOX 56.

When they initially heard responders doing an aerial search, they were unable to make themselves visible because of their plummeting internal temperatures.

First responders provided much-needed medical care including hours of warming and hydrating their cold bodies. They are expected to be okay.

This incident marked the first hoist evacuation operation conducted by the Kentucky State Police in the Commonwealth.

