But just because you have the ability to travel and work from anywhere, doesn’t mean you can afford to. Opendoor alums Justine Palefsky and Tasneem Amina teamed up in 2021 to start a company, Kindred, with the goal of helping make traveling more accessible through a unique home-swapping model. And they’ve raised $7.75 million to help make the option available to more people.

