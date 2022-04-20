ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Rapid response contains fire from North County BBQ smoker

By Dillon Davis
 1 day ago

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A fire that began late Tuesday inside the smoker of a North County barbecue restaurant prompted an aggressive response from local firefighters.

Just before 11 p.m., authorities were alerted to the blaze at a single-story strip mall in the 1600 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, Battalion Chief Jeff Sargis said in a news release . There, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof and a second alarm soon was called due to the size of the building and the potential of fire spread.

Speaking to FOX 5, Sargis said the fire started in the meat smoker at The Wrangler Barbecue, a longtime restaurant in the area. The smoke seen by firefighters was coming from the smoker and didn’t move into the restaurant or other parts of the strip mall, he said.

“It was a good save,” Sargis said.

It took the agency about 10 minutes to get it under control in an effort firefighters say minimized structural damage and further spread of the fire.

The firefighting effort resulted in road closures near the property by Escondido police with assistance from the San Marcos Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

