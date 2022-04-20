ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida advises no social, hormone treatment of transgender children in new guidance

By Romy Ellenbogen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqWHQ_0fEjxuz800
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a Harvard-educated researcher, was chosen by Gov. Ron DeSantis to become Florida's next surgeon general on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. [ LAWRENCE MOWER | Lawrence Mower ]

In a move that goes against federal guidance, the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday released guidelines that advise no treatment of gender dysphoria for children and teenagers outside of counseling.

The state’s guidance advises against gender-affirming treatment for people under the age of 18, including surgery as well as the prescription of hormone therapy or puberty blockers, which suppress the release of testosterone or estrogen.

Florida’s updated guidance also said social transition — things like using a different name, pronouns or style of dress — should not be a treatment option.

Gender dysphoria is the stress an individual feels when their gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth.

It was not immediately clear what effect the state’s guidance could have on physicians treating children and teens with gender dysphoria.

The state’s move goes against federal guidance and guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Guidance issued by the Office of Population Affairs, which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services, says research shows that gender-affirming care like social transitions and hormone therapy can improve the mental health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday put out a sheet disputing the federal Health and Human Services guidance and the studies they use.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said in a statement that the federal government’s guidance was “about injecting political ideology into the health of our children.”

Florida is not the first state to roll back gender-affirming care for transgender children. For instance, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that facilities that give medical care to transgender children be investigated.

This is not the first time Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has expressed skepticism or denial of transgender individuals.

Last year, DeSantis signed a bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s and girls’ school sports. Last month, he issued a proclamation declaring the runner-up in the NCAA 500-yard women’s freestyle event the winner after Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, won the event.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Comments / 161

Bubba Nubbs.
23h ago

I’m on the fence about transgender but know a lot of gay people. None are on welfare. All work and some are in very important high paying jobs. They’re productive. Happy. Fun to hang with. Very intelligent. They break no laws. Would do anything to help people. And none push their lives on anyone. Ever. In other words they’re way better people than most know it all haters on here. By far. Let people be who they wanna be.

Reply(27)
66
Sarah Rachael
23h ago

They should not be making an irrevocable decision at these ages. I fear that these liberals are talking children into believing these falsehoods. It can occur but not to this extent. It goes against nature.

Reply(22)
38
Carlos Sotolongo
20h ago

So this is wrong as well? A child should wait at least until he or she is old enough to make such a drastic life changing desicion.

Reply(8)
12
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
