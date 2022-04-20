ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kid Rock is Coming To Soaring Eagle For 2 Nights Find Out How To Win Tickets

By Tommy Carroll
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you missed the last two Kid Rock shows in the area, I have good news, he's coming back for two more shows. Michigan's own Kid Rock performed two sold-out shows at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on August 14 and 15 of 2021. He just played at Van Andel Arena...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Eagle, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s coming to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is ready to keep us all entertained this spring and summer. If you’re making spring break plans and aren’t traveling out of state, the Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan and there’s something for everyone in the family. This year’s theme is All Star Spring Break. Starting on Friday, March 25th through Sunday, April 10th they’ll have dancing, virtual racing, arcade basketball, track and field day and so much more. The best place to start making plans is SoaringEagleWaterpark.com – they have all the details there and if you’re there for a night or an extended stay, check out The Retreat or the Resort, both a short distance from the waterpark.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Ginger Zee Exposes The Nation To Michigan’s Crappy Roads

At least now the whole country knows what our roads are like. Maybe they'll send help. Apparently, Electric Vehicles Are Quiet Until You Hit Michigan. Zee, a former Michigan resident who grew up in Rockford, is taking a cross country road trip to demonstrate the effectiveness of electric cars for ABC's Good Morning America. And guess what she encountered in her home state?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Person
Kid Rock
K102.5

Michigan’s The Native Howl Just Blew Away Alice Cooper on No Cover

My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Suburbs#Coming To Soaring Eagle#Kid Rock Michigan#Soaring Eagle Casino#Parliament Funkadelic#Michigan Stacker
Q 105.7

Why Journey Stopped Making Videos During MTV’s Golden Era

Journey titled their ninth LP Raised on Radio, not Raised on Video — a distinction the band members made very clear. It was 1986, and MTV was in full swing: Rock bands were expected to promote their songs with high-budget visuals, even if they couldn't care less about the medium. But Journey, who'd released plenty of videos during the Steve Perry era, decided to break from tradition this time out — leaning on what their singer called "the mystery and mystique of the fantasy of radio."
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret (Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam) Play First Live Show

The new grunge supergroup 3rd Secret, which features members of Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, have released footage of their very first live show together. 3rd Secret is Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron — who's also been playing in Pearl Jam since 1998 — Nirvana's Krist Novoselic on bass, Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson on vocals and Bubba Dupree of Void on the guitar as well. They only announced their existence as a band last week when they surprise-dropped a self-titled debut album on April 12.
SEATTLE, WA
97.9 WGRD

Hear ‘American Idol’ Contestant Completely Transform Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Jaw-Dropping Performance

It's not frequently that rock gets performed on singing competition series, but we've seen several interpretations of Radiohead's intense '90s breakout "Creep" taken on by aspiring vocalists over the years. But American Idol competitor Christian Guardino just delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the song that left the panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan rising to their feet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
97.9 WGRD

Bad Religion + Jimmy Eat World Lead 2022 Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

It's year 8 and counting for the Four Chord Music Festival, which is taking another step forward in 2022 by adding a second day of music! Bad Religion and Descendents set atop the punk-infused first day, while Jimmy Eat World and All Time Low lead a more modern pop-punk second day for the now two-day festival taking place Sept. 9 and 10 at Pittsburgh (Washington), Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy