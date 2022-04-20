Student from Germany enjoys meeting friendly people in Apache junction

Nele Grassow is a foreign exchange student in the Ayusa International non-profit organization program and has been attending Apache Junction High School. Learn more about Ayusa International at ayusa.org.

Name: My name is Nele Grassow from Germany.

Age: 16

Town/neighborhood: I live in east Mesa and used to live in Apache junction but I am still going to Apache Junction High School.

When and why I moved here: I moved here the end of July to do an exchange year.

What I like most about living here: I like the nice and warm weather, going to the lake, going skiing, hanging out with my friends and seeing the beautiful sunset. Also enjoying meeting friendly people in Apache junction.

What I do: Going to school and playing tennis.

What I like most about what I do: I do a lot of fun activities — for example, going to the lake, going on little trips (Grand Canyon) or just going to a movie with my friends. My favorite trip was experiencing Las Vegas.

My family: I am living with my host parents, little sister, big brother, three dogs and a tortoise together. I met my new host family/ host mom because she was my teacher in Apache junction High School. I am enjoying living with them because they take me to places in Arizona and I have a lot of freedom like I did at home.

My interests and hobbies: I play the guitar and the bass; I love hanging out with my friends and I play tennis and used to play soccer. Sometimes it’s nice to relax and stay home.

The trait(s) I admire in others: I like happy, positive and sincere people.

People who inspired me (and how): My mom from Germany inspired me to do an exchange year and to have the courage to finish this exchange year no matter what hardships I faced and never to give up. Also, friends are important to help each other in good and bad times.

My guiding philosophy : Put your head up, never give up, enjoy life and live in the moment.

One thing that I miss: Public transportation from my home country, specially as an exchange student.