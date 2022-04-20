ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Student from Germany enjoys meeting friendly people in Apache junction

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zWSI_0fEjxcLI00

Nele Grassow is a foreign exchange student in the Ayusa International non-profit organization program and has been attending Apache Junction High School. Learn more about Ayusa International at ayusa.org.

Name: My name is Nele Grassow from Germany.

Age: 16

Town/neighborhood: I live in east Mesa and used to live in Apache junction but I am still going to Apache Junction High School.

When and why I moved here: I moved here the end of July to do an exchange year.

What I like most about living here: I like the nice and warm weather, going to the lake, going skiing, hanging out with my friends and seeing the beautiful sunset. Also enjoying meeting friendly people in Apache junction.

What I do: Going to school and playing tennis.

What I like most about what I do: I do a lot of fun activities — for example, going to the lake, going on little trips (Grand Canyon) or just going to a movie with my friends. My favorite trip was experiencing Las Vegas.

My family: I am living with my host parents, little sister, big brother, three dogs and a tortoise together. I met my new host family/ host mom because she was my teacher in Apache junction High School. I am enjoying living with them because they take me to places in Arizona and I have a lot of freedom like I did at home.

My interests and hobbies: I play the guitar and the bass; I love hanging out with my friends and I play tennis and used to play soccer. Sometimes it’s nice to relax and stay home.

The trait(s) I admire in others: I like happy, positive and sincere people.

People who inspired me (and how): My mom from Germany inspired me to do an exchange year and to have the courage to finish this exchange year no matter what hardships I faced and never to give up. Also, friends are important to help each other in good and bad times.

My guiding philosophy : Put your head up, never give up, enjoy life and live in the moment.

One thing that I miss: Public transportation from my home country, specially as an exchange student.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Apache Junction developer transforming shipping containers into homes

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley developer said shipping containers from overseas could be the solution for affordable housing in one of the hottest housing markets in the country. Once carried by trains or ships, these rows of shipping containers are now being transformed into homes. “So, this is our apartment build that’s going into Downtown Phoenix,” said Luke Crosthwaite.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Education
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Ayusa International
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy