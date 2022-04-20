ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bristol flat fall: Police get more time to question suspect

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating the death of a woman who fell from a tower block have been given more time to interview a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 25-year-old woman died after being found...

The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
BBC

Woman forced into van and assaulted in Gosport

A woman managed to run from a man after being forced into a van and assaulted in woodland. The woman, in her 20s, told the police she was forced into an orange-coloured van by a man she did not know, in Station Road, Gosport, between 15:00 BST and 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
