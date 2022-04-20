ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grubhub is for sale again

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

Just Eat Takeaway.com (AMS: TKWY) said it's considering a full or partial sale of Grubhub, less than a year after completing its $7.3 billion purchase of the U.S. food delivery group. Why it matters: This...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Just Eat Takeaway Could Offload Grubhub as Demand Drops

Just Eat Takeaway (JET) could offload Grubhub for real this time as the public’s taste for home-delivered meals continues to wane post-pandemic and high inflation squeezes budgets, according to a trading statement on Wednesday (April 20). The first three months of this year saw orders decline worldwide by 1%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grubhub#Food Delivery#Tkwy#Wolt#Gopuff#British#Cfo#Democratic
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Popular Kinder chocolate brands recalled in update

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Easter is right around the corner, but one company is recalling two popular brands of chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination. Ferrero U.S.A., based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket products, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Centre Daily

Panera Has a New Idea to Disrupt Starbucks and McDonald’s

In a world where all we have to do to access a seemingly endless library of media is click a button, it's hard to imagine there was a time when we actually got off the couch and went to Blockbuster Video to rent a movie. Ever since Amazon (AMZN) -...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Discontinue Uber Eats and Other Food Delivery Options in 2022

As day-to-day life slowly eases back to a sense of normality, some pandemic-era measures are pivoting. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, JD Power and Associates, TechCrunch.com, FoodDeliveryNews.com, Reuters.com, Michigan Live News, and Bloomberg Second Measure.
Gothamist.com

NJ delays sales of recreational cannabis again, but approves first batch of companies

New Jersey residents hoping to buy marijuana at a dispensary without a medical card will have to wait a little longer. New Jersey cannabis regulators approved the first batch of businesses that will make up the state’s adult-use cannabis industry on Thursday, a cohort of 68 marijuana growers and manufacturers. But officials decided that the state’s medical marijuana companies are not quite ready to start selling their wares to the general public.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

More trouble is hitting the housing market. The median price for existing homes soared 15% in March from a year earlier to $375,000. That’s the highest level since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking the data in 1999. Among cities, the highest March price increases came in...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
39K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy