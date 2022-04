The UK is expected to see travel disruption on the roads, with millions returning from Easter getaways.Some 3.96 million drivers are predicted to make their journeys on Monday, causing delays on many major routes, the RAC warned.It comes after rail and air passengers saw long queues while P&O Dover-Calais ferries remained suspended over the weekend.Monday morning has already brought “nightmare” queues for Eurostar customers at Gare Du Nord in Paris after a border control IT failure which meant passengers could not board trains.One passenger, Charlie Daffern, 36, from Cheltenham, said all trains had been delayed for at least an hour.He...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO