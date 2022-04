Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, hobbyists or those interested in researching the air-quality in their location may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website. The Raspberry Pi project uses the Avnet’s Renesas ZMOD4510 Outdoor Air Quality HAT and one set up allows you to monitor and measure the nitrogen dioxide and ozone. The Pi HAT can be used with both the Model 4 and Model 3 mini PC systems and prior finds an affordable way to monitor air quality.

