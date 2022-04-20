ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Number 10 hits back at Harry's claims he is 'making sure the Queen is protected' - as his war with Home Office over funding for his security rumbles on

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Prince Harry's claims he has made sure the Queen is 'protected' was rebuffed by No 10 today - who said the PM was confident about her current welfare arrangements.

Downing Street brushed off the Duke's concerns that Her Majesty may not be being properly looked after.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said he was confident she was - despite Harry's surprising comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWkFP_0fEjwKBb00
The Queen arriving at Wood Farm near Sandringham Norfolk on Wednesday morning. The Queen was seen arriving at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQOsg_0fEjwKBb00
Unlike his hair, Boris Johnson brushed off Prince Harry's concerns about the Queen's people

'Stay in the US then!': Harry sparks furious social media backlash after snubbing the UK and telling NBC, 'the States feels like home for me now...I'm sure it will become a thing'

Prince Harry set social media alight today when he claimed the US was now his home, and that he predicted it would 'become a thing'.

The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in his latest interview on American television, in which he also refused to say whether he misses his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William .

Harry told NBC's Today: 'Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States. And it feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.'

Asked if it was 'weird' to say publicly, having spent more than 30 years growing up in the UK, he replied: 'No, but I'm sure it'll become a thing.'

The snub towards Britain sparked a backlash on Twitter, particularly as it came just weeks after his lawyers told judges in the High Court in February the UK would 'always be his home' amid his ongoing security row.

One user wrote: 'He informed the court 6 weeks ago that England will always be home. I'm sure the court & [Home Office] will be very interested in this interview.

Another said: 'In my opinion such a hit in the face for the British public. With saying my home is California, I wouldn't even think about going on that balcony.'

Harry - who was earlier branded 'delusional' over the assertion he was 'protecting' the Queen - is currently at the Invictus Games in The Hague.

The issue of protection is a burning one for the prince, who himself is at war with the Home Office over his own security in the UK.

Speaking to the Today show about his meeting with the Queen, Harry said: 'Being with her it was great, it was just so nice to see her, she's on great form.

'She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her.

'Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.'

Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Sky News today: 'He's brilliant when he talks about the Invictus Games but he seems to get a little distracted when he talks about anything personal.

‘And I think it was a very odd thing for him to say that he wanted to make sure that the Queen was protected and had the right people around her. I mean, what does he know about it, he hasn't been around? I think that it's very odd.

‘And then he sort of warms up - Harry seems to blow hot and cold when he's giving an interview and he becomes very enthusiastic talking about what he's doing, and he's very enthusiastic talking about his own family, and clearly he's not in a hurry to come back to his homeland.

‘He's very, very happy in America, he's obviously very happy with what he's doing and with his little family and sort of super protective.'

It comes after he and Meghan skipped Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey last month over 'security concerns' and after the couple made a string of damaging claims, including of racism, against the Royal Family in their Oprah sit-down.

Harry has made just a handful of visits to the UK since the couple relocated to California in the wake of Megxit but he chose not to attend Prince Philip's memorial service, which took place last month - just over two weeks before the Sussexes made their trip to see the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MG4rU_0fEjwKBb00
The Queen, Meghan and Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the centenary of the RAF, July 10, 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ni9FH_0fEjwKBb00
The Queen has yet to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet (right), who was born in California in June last year, and she has not seen Archie (left) since he was an infant  

Harry's interview with Hoda: What he said about Her Majesty's protection

HODA: How did it feel being back, being with (the Queen)?

HARRY: Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, you know, she's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me and I'm making sure she's protected and got the right people around her.

HODA: You make her laugh, that's what she always says. Did you do it again?

HARRY: Yes I did. Both Meghan and I had tea with her so it was nice to catch up with her. Home for me now is for the time being is in the States and it feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we have such a great community up in Santa Barbara.

His decision to skip the emotional event was met with severe criticism from royal insiders, with Prince Philip's former protection officer describing Harry's absence as 'pathetic'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained at their mansion in Montecito while the rest of the royal family, including the Queen despite recent health issues, gathered in London for the poignant event.

Harry's absence at the event came amid an ongoing battle about his security; he is currently pursuing a legal challenge against the Home Office in the UK.

It came after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

It is unclear exactly what agreement was reached with regards to security before Meghan and Harry returned to the UK last week.

However, reports about their meeting with the Queen suggest that the couple is open to attending the Monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Insiders claim that they have been invited to appear at several family events during the multi-day event.

The spots are said to include the traditional balcony appearance and a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrYhj_0fEjwKBb00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the sitting volleyball section at the Invictus Games in The Hague, April 17, 2022 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwDgP_0fEjwKBb00
The interview will also see Harry opening up about the Invictus Games; the Today show shared an image of the Duke posing alongside Kotb and one of the US veterans taking part 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEI6g_0fEjwKBb00
Kotb also posted a behind-the-scenes snap on her social media accounts, while encouraging her followers to tune in to Wednesday's broadcast 

'She's done her bit with my brother and now she's helping ME': Harry says Princess Diana 'got William set up' and is now 'watching over my family'

Prince Harry said his mother has done her bit to get his brother William set up and is now 'helping my family'.

In his latest interview on US television, the Duke of Sussex told NBC's Today that he feels Princess Diana's 'presence in almost everything that I do now' and that he talks to his son Archie about her and there are photos of her in their home.

Harry said he has felt his mother's presence more so in that last two years than ever before - approximately the same length of time since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from Royal duties in January 2020.

He said: 'It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me. She's got him set up and now she's helping me set up - that's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids.

'The circumstances are obviously different but I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without a question. She's watching over us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1T3L_0fEjwKBb00
Prince Harry told NBC's Today that he feels Princess Diana's 'presence in almost everything that I do now' and that he talks to his son Archie about her and there are photos of her in their home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIbzR_0fEjwKBb00
The Duke of Sussex said his mother has got his brother William set up and is now 'helping my family' 

When asked whether he has told his son Archie about Princess Diana, he said he has not told him 'all the stuff that happened but certainly that "this is grandma Diana".'

He also said he and Meghan Markle have a couple of photos of her up in the house and that he was 'sure' Princess Diana would be proud of him.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Sky News that Harry talking about Princess Diana shows he is 'probably still grieving for his mother'.

She added: ‘Because people do that - and I studied this a bit when I wrote about William and Harry – in order to keep the presence of the person that’s passed away, is to keep them alive by doing things that they did and wanting their approval. So Harry does sound like he’s in a different sphere somehow.'

During the interview, Prince Harry refused to say whether he misses his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William amid their ongoing feud - but insisted that he talks with the Queen 'about things she can't talk about with anybody else'.

The Duke of Sussex also placed doubt over whether he would attend his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June amid the ongoing security row with the Home Office, adding: 'Home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well.'

And Harry spoke about his mantra of 'trying to make the world a better place for my kids' while also explaining his concerns that he could face 'burnout' while working from home at his £11million mansion in Montecito, California.

In addition, he praised the Queen's 'sense of humour' and spoke of their 'really special relationship' following their surprise meeting at Windsor Castle last Thursday where he had tea with her and his wife Meghan Markle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBybV_0fEjwKBb00
Princess Diana carrying Prince Harry at a photocall during their summer holiday at the Spanish Royal Palace in 1987
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WZw7_0fEjwKBb00
Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a family holiday to Lech, Austria, in March 1993
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaKYl_0fEjwKBb00
Princess Diana with Prince Harry and Prince William on a ride at Thorpe Park amusement park

Asked what is the best thing about the Queen, he said: 'Her sense of humour and her ability to see the humour in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else, so that is always a nice peace to her. But I think... after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.'

And asked about the Jubilee celebrations, he said: 'I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else. This is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

But when questioned over whether he misses Charles and William, the Duke was keen to swerve the subject, telling presenter Hoda Kotb: 'For me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys [Invictus athletes] and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime. That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.'

The couple moved to the Montecito area of Santa Barbara in California following their decision to step down as senior royals in early 2020, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom.

Community Policy