ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Spotify Strikes Ad Deal With ‘Fantasy Footballers’ Podcast (Exclusive)

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PE8We_0fEjwHXQ00

Spotify has nabbed an exclusive ad deal with Fantasy Footballers, the sports podcast hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright.

The audio giant will handle direct ad sales for the podcast and make it available on Spotify’s advertising marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network. Fantasy Footballers will also join Megaphone, the podcast hosting company that Spotify acquired in 2020 for $235 million. As of publication, the show is Spotify’s 17th most-popular sports podcast and Apple Podcasts’ top fantasy sports podcast, according to Chartable.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The deal with Spotify also includes an extension of Fantasy Footballers’ live show on Spotify Live (previously known as Spotify Greenroom) through the next three NFL seasons. The trio first launched their Spotify-exclusive live show last September, and Holloway, Moore and Wright will air their next live show timed to the NFL Draft on April 28 4 p.m. PT.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership after an incredible first year on Spotify last season,” Holloway said. “The essence of fantasy football is amplified by the live format, as the community gets to engage with us in real time on topics that matter to them. Our fans enjoyed every minute of our weekly live shows and we can’t wait to bring that same energy as we break down every magnificent moment of the next several seasons.”

The renewed deal with Fantasy Footballers comes as Spotify is attempting to reinvigorate its live audio offering with a new name and programming hosted by talent like comedian Hasan Minhaj, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and influencer Tana Mongeau, among others.

“As an avid listener of Fantasy Footballers since 2016, I couldn’t be more excited to have one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world exclusive to Spotify for live audio,” Max Cutler, Spotify’s head of new content initiatives and the founder of Parcast, said. “Andy, Jason and Mike have created an incredible community of fans, and Spotify Live will continue to allow them to connect with their massive fanbase in a unique way for years to come as a cornerstone of Spotify’s ambitions for sports content in the live audio space.”

Fantasy Footballers continues to be represented by Amplify Management and WME.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Preps Bigger Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing around the world, with the company telling shareholders Tuesday that it is a “big opportunity” for the streaming giant to help turn around its fortunes. The company reported a quarterly subscriber loss Tuesday, ending Q1 of 2022 with 221.64 million subscribers, down from 221.84 million in Q4 of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterJacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama HitNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Police Say

Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., Miller was taken into custody after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island, police said. The alleged assault occurred at a get-together at a private residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Can't Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow'The Flash's' Jesse L. Martin to Star in NBC's 'The Irrational''Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident in Hawaii Karaoke Bar Miller, according to police, “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Crooked Media Strikes Multi-Year Ad Sales Deal With SiriusXM

Crooked Media, the podcast network behind Pod Save America, has signed a three-year ad sales and sponsorship deal with SiriusXM, the companies said on Wednesday. As part of the deal, which begins in May, SiriusXM will have the rights to both sales and sponsorships of digital video, social media and live events produced by Crooked Media.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmbie Awards: Pineapple Street Studios' '9/12' Wins Podcast of the YearPineapple Street Studios Inks Four-Project Slate Deal With Amazon Music, Wondery (Exclusive)Apple Podcasts to Provide Follower Metrics Beginning in April “We are excited to team up with SiriusXM to extend that mission to a bigger audience,”...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Front Office Sports

Apple May Already Have ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ Deal

Apple’s deal to stream live baseball games may pale in comparison to what comes next: The tech giant is reportedly close to securing a deal for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”. The deal for the out-of-market broadcast package is on the cusp of completion, according to Puck, with one source saying it’s done already. The announcement is being delayed to better fit Apple’s timing, per the insider.
NFL
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasan Minhaj
Person
Tana Mongeau
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
ZDNet

Best live TV streaming service 2022: Cut the cord

We're not spending as much time watching TV as we used to, but at an average of three hours a day, we're still watching a lot. You might think that would be good news for the cable companies. Nope. More people than ever are dumping cable and satellite TV for streaming. Today, 69% of watchers prefer streaming to traditional TV offerings.
MLS
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cinema Blend

YouTube TV Is Offering A Free Trial And A Big Discount Afterwards, But You Have To Act Fast

With so many streaming services out there dedicated to creating original content and snatching up licensed hits of days past, from Netflix to Apple TV+ to the upcoming HBO Max and Discovery merger, it’s become easier for people switching away from cable and satellite to forget that streaming services like YouTube TV are around to fill the linear TV void. After all, there are tons of broadcast and cable shows that aren’t available the next day on Hulu or Peacock — I’m looking at you, Yellowstone and Better Call Saul. Now, YouTube TV is making it even easier, and temporarily cheaper, to sign up for its streaming plan, but this deal will only be around for a short while longer, so it’s important to act quick!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Megaphone#Spotify Podcast#Editorial#Fantasy Footballers#Spotify Live#Spotify Greenroom#The Nfl Draft
The Independent

Netflix planning to introduce ads, CEO says

Netflix is planning to introduce ads, its chief executive has announced.The streaming giant is examine the option of adding advertising in the “next year or two”, boss Reed Hastings said during an earnings call.Those earnings showed that Netflix is rapidly losing subscribers for the first time in its history. Following the results, Netflix announced a range of possible changes, including a much bigger crackdown on people sharing accounts.One of those changes is likely to be the introduction of advertising. Mr Hastings said that advertising would allow for a “lower price”, though the company has also hiked the price of its...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Variety

Oscars Ads Sell Out as Disney Hopes for ‘Rebuild’ After Ratings Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. No matter how many awards categories get screen time at this year’s Oscars telecast, one thing will be certain: There will be advertising around them. Disney has sold all the 60 commercial slots it has around its coming broadcast of the event late last week, according to Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales, and the company hopes the 2022 version of the program will serve as a “rebuild year” for the spectacle after the coronavirus pandemic severely crimped moviegoing. “We are all coming back to getting social and going out,” says Ferro, in an...
NFL
Decider.com

Netflix Plans Password Sharing Crackdown After Losing 200,000 Subscribers, Stock Plunges

If you’ve been side-eyeing your Netflix account recently, you’re not alone. During the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings report, it was revealed that the streaming giant had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year. But perhaps the most interesting insight from this report is the revelation that Netflix plans to lose even more subscribers. And to combat the massive subscriber loss, and subsequent stock plunge from the announcement, the streamers plans to crack down hard on password sharing. According to Variety, in January, Netflix reported that it had 221.84 million subscribers. This latest earnings report revealed that number...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Was Supposed To Add 2 Millions Of New Subscribers. Instead, For The First Time In Over 10 Years, It Lost Them

One of the concerns, when a business experiences significant growth over a long period of time, is that eventually the numbers will begin to plateau as you satisfy the market, and then even decline the moment consumers discover the competition. This appears to be the reality facing Netflix, a company synonymous with the concept of streaming, as the numbers now being reported for Q1 and Q2 of the fiscal year reflect a loss in subscribers, with potentially more bad news on the horizon.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy