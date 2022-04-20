Spotify Strikes Ad Deal With ‘Fantasy Footballers’ Podcast (Exclusive)

Spotify has nabbed an exclusive ad deal with Fantasy Footballers, the sports podcast hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright.

The audio giant will handle direct ad sales for the podcast and make it available on Spotify’s advertising marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network. Fantasy Footballers will also join Megaphone, the podcast hosting company that Spotify acquired in 2020 for $235 million. As of publication, the show is Spotify’s 17th most-popular sports podcast and Apple Podcasts’ top fantasy sports podcast, according to Chartable.

The deal with Spotify also includes an extension of Fantasy Footballers’ live show on Spotify Live (previously known as Spotify Greenroom) through the next three NFL seasons. The trio first launched their Spotify-exclusive live show last September, and Holloway, Moore and Wright will air their next live show timed to the NFL Draft on April 28 4 p.m. PT.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership after an incredible first year on Spotify last season,” Holloway said. “The essence of fantasy football is amplified by the live format, as the community gets to engage with us in real time on topics that matter to them. Our fans enjoyed every minute of our weekly live shows and we can’t wait to bring that same energy as we break down every magnificent moment of the next several seasons.”

The renewed deal with Fantasy Footballers comes as Spotify is attempting to reinvigorate its live audio offering with a new name and programming hosted by talent like comedian Hasan Minhaj, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and influencer Tana Mongeau, among others.

“As an avid listener of Fantasy Footballers since 2016, I couldn’t be more excited to have one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world exclusive to Spotify for live audio,” Max Cutler, Spotify’s head of new content initiatives and the founder of Parcast, said. “Andy, Jason and Mike have created an incredible community of fans, and Spotify Live will continue to allow them to connect with their massive fanbase in a unique way for years to come as a cornerstone of Spotify’s ambitions for sports content in the live audio space.”

Fantasy Footballers continues to be represented by Amplify Management and WME.

