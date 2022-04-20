Jamey Johnson And Blackberry Smoke Team Up For 2022 Summer Tour

Charles Reagan Hackleman/Joe Lopez

Jamey Johnson is hitting the road once again, but this time he’s co-headlining with one of the best southern rock bands in the game right now, Blackberry Smoke.

The tour kicks off August 12th in Lincoln, Nebraska at Lincoln On The Streets, and will be making other stops at major cities like Little Rock, Charlotte, Charleston, Pittsburgh, Franklin, Tennessee, and more.

Johnson weighed in on what we can expect on the tour:

“I don’t know what I’m going to do until I am standing there doing it. That is a freedom I have enjoyed ever since I began doing this, the ability to try something new. You’ll see me do a lot of my songs, including my old stuff.

If I have a new song that I want to share, you will hear that. When I’m not doing my songs, I’ll be doing everybody else’s that I like, from every format.

If I find a jazz song that I like, we’ll drop it in there. If I find a rock song that I like, we’ll do that. My taste is vintage, traditional, and that is not to say that everything I do is old.

There are a lot of new writers these days that are putting out great music that I find in the same vein as the old stuff I like and we may try some of that out.”

Ella Langley and Megan Maroney will be openers for the tour as well.

I’ll admit that I’ve been dying for some new Jamey Johnson music, considering he hasn’t put out an album in a decade, but damn it’s good to still see the hitmaker perform.

Jamey also recently teamed up with Blackberry Smoke for a duet of “Lonesome For A Livin'” in honor of George Jones:

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

12-Aug – Lincoln, NE – Lincoln On The Streets – Downtown Lincoln

13-Aug – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater

16-Aug – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

18-Aug – Wichita, KS – WAVE

19-Aug – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

20-Aug – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater

21-Aug – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

23-Aug – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

25-Aug – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

26-Aug- Raleigh, NC- Red Hat Amphitheater

27-Aug- Charlotte, NC- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

28-Aug- Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater

1-Sep- Anderson, SC- Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center

2-Sep- Doswell, VA- The Meadow Event Park – SERVPRO Pavilion – After Hours

3-Sep- North Charleston, SC- Firefly Distillery

4-Sep- Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

8-Sep- Pittsburgh, PA- Stage AE Outdoors

9-Sep- Sterling Heights, MI- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

11-Sep- Columbus, OH- KEMBA Live!