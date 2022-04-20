ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Would Be 'Great Addition,' Says NFL Legend

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMssN_0fEjvhFz00

Isaiah Spiller has the third-best odds to be the first running back drafted.

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller is garnering attention from NFL running back royalty headed into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller, who currently has the third-best odds to to be the first running back taken in the draft (+850) per Caesars Sportsbook, has caught the eye of Marshall Faulk. The Hall of Fame running back talked about Spiller's value during an appearance with CBS Sports on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mv63N_0fEjvhFz00

Isaiah Spiller

"But when I think about a guy and how he plays the game and the fact that you’ve got to be able to do it in the running game and the passing game … I look at Isaiah Spiller and what he brings to the table," Faulk said. "I think on the right team, Isaiah Spiller and a Kyren Williams, those two guys could really be a great addition to a team who just needs that piece."

Faulk's praise just means more, considering he won three AP Offensive Player of the Year Awards, an NFL MVP, a 1994 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Super Bowl ring during his 12-year career in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aZ4o_0fEjvhFz00

Marshall Faulk

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

Jeff Haynes, Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoKSF_0fEjvhFz00

Isaiah Spiller

The Spring, Texas native was a do-it-all type of player during his final year with the Aggies. While A&M's offense struggled to find consistency at times, Spiller led the Aggies with 179 carries for 1,011 yards and six rushing scores. He also had the third-most receptions on the team (25), while adding 189 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Despite dealing with an abdominal injury, Spiller got the chance to showcase his speed during A&M's Pro Day on March 22. He doesn't lack in confidence, despite a "slow" 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash.

"People were chasing me this season," Spiller joked. "Obviously, I'm going to be a little faster. A little more intense, more focused. I'm just grateful I got the opportunity to run the 40."

Spiller proved he can gash defenses in the best conference in college football. Now with the stamp of approval from an NFL legend like Faulk, Spiller could be well on his way to providing tremendous value to a team in need in this year's draft.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
City
Royalty, TX
Local
Texas Football
CBS DFW

NFL draft preview: Who will the Cowboys take?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "With the 24th pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select..."Barring a trade to move up or down, Dallas Cowboys fans will be waiting with anticipation for the words following that phrase. The first round of the NFL Draft is on April 28 and analysts are in the final stretch of researching hundreds upon hundreds of NFL prospects. One of those analysts is Dane Brulger with The Athletic. "It's a labor of love and it takes a full year," Brugler said. "It's not just watching tape and understanding what they do on the field. It's the...
ARLINGTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Nfl Mvp#College Football#American Football#Texas A M Aggies#Caesars Sportsbook#The Hall Of Fame#Cbs Sports#Ap#Mvp#Sec
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Controversial Remarks

For once, another college football coach actually agrees with Dabo Swinney. Believe it or not it’s Lane Kiffin. Swinney recently discussed the college football landscape and how it’s changed due to NIL. He went as far to say the game needs to be “blown up.”. “I think...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver ‘Loved’ Major Transfer Visit

Earlier this month, Agiye Hall announced he’s leaving Nick Saban’s program in Tuscaloosa as he seeks out a fresh start elsewhere. He may have already found his new home. Hall, a former four-star recruit, paid a visit to the University of Texas this last weekend. He apparently “loved” it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
683
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy