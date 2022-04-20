Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Would Be 'Great Addition,' Says NFL Legend

Isaiah Spiller has the third-best odds to be the first running back drafted.

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller is garnering attention from NFL running back royalty headed into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller, who currently has the third-best odds to to be the first running back taken in the draft (+850) per Caesars Sportsbook, has caught the eye of Marshall Faulk. The Hall of Fame running back talked about Spiller's value during an appearance with CBS Sports on Monday.

Isaiah Spiller "But when I think about a guy and how he plays the game and the fact that you’ve got to be able to do it in the running game and the passing game … I look at Isaiah Spiller and what he brings to the table," Faulk said. "I think on the right team, Isaiah Spiller and a Kyren Williams, those two guys could really be a great addition to a team who just needs that piece." Faulk's praise just means more, considering he won three AP Offensive Player of the Year Awards, an NFL MVP, a 1994 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Super Bowl ring during his 12-year career in the NFL. Marshall Faulk Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane. Jeff Haynes, Getty Images Isaiah Spiller

The Spring, Texas native was a do-it-all type of player during his final year with the Aggies. While A&M's offense struggled to find consistency at times, Spiller led the Aggies with 179 carries for 1,011 yards and six rushing scores. He also had the third-most receptions on the team (25), while adding 189 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Despite dealing with an abdominal injury, Spiller got the chance to showcase his speed during A&M's Pro Day on March 22. He doesn't lack in confidence, despite a "slow" 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash.

"People were chasing me this season," Spiller joked. "Obviously, I'm going to be a little faster. A little more intense, more focused. I'm just grateful I got the opportunity to run the 40."

Spiller proved he can gash defenses in the best conference in college football. Now with the stamp of approval from an NFL legend like Faulk, Spiller could be well on his way to providing tremendous value to a team in need in this year's draft.

