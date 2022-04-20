ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Home of Louisiana’s lieutenant governor burglarized, set on fire

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA home of Louisiana's lieutenant governor was burglarized and set on fire, a representative for his office said Tuesday. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's home in Plaquemines Parish was broken into Thursday, Betsy Barnes,...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 11

Cathy Adams
22h ago

Now maybe he'll find some sort of sympathy for people who don't have anything God has away of showing people the other side

Reply
8
Related
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

Unidentified Male - Natchitoches John DoeThe Doe Network. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#House#Wdsu
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
The Courier

Smoking marijuana in a car isn’t illegal in Louisiana, but that’s likely to change

You’re not allowed to be under the influence of marijuana while driving in Louisiana, but there’s no law that expressly prohibits drivers or passengers from smoking weed. That could change soon. House Bill 234, which would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car, advanced from a legislative committee in an 11-3 vote last week and now heads to the full House.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

344K+
Followers
43K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy