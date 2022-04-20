ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale City Council candidates to face off in November

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27shVH_0fEjuVim00

Campaign season is officially underway in Hillsdale with several contested races vying for one of four spots available on the Hillsdale City Council and a newcomer with political aspirations challenging incumbent Mayor Adam Stockford for the top seat.

Mayor Adam Stockford is seeking a second term as Hillsdale’s mayor, building off of his portfolio with time served previously as a councilman in Ward 1 and on city boards before that.

He is challenged this year by someone entirely new to the world of local government politics: Rondee Butcher. Butcher has risen in the social media world as a leader of local happenings running her Facebook group, Hillsdale Information Station, which branched out in recent years and began doing community engagement events.

Councilman Greg Stuchell, who currently represents the people of Ward 1, and Dr. Will Morrisey, who currently represents the people of Ward 2, are each seeking re-election unopposed.

In Ward 3, Councilman Bill Zeiser is not seeking re-election.

Cynthia Merritt and Gary Wolfram have filed petitions in Ward 3 for Zeiser’s seat at the table.

Councilman Ray Briner, Ward 4, also opted out of seeking a second term and Penny Swan and Joshua Paladino have submitted petitions for Briner’s seat.

Hillsdale City Clerk Katy Price said that since no more than two candidates filed in the contested races they would not need a primary run off in August and instead the candidates will all appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Stockford has already announced his re-election bid in an earlier news story and Butcher informed The Hillsdale Daily News she would be officially launching her campaign later this week.

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates Sulphur City Council District 2

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mike Koonce and Nicholas Nezat are running for the City Council District 2 position in the only oppositional ticket on the Sulphur ballots. Incumbent Mike Koonce is vying to continue representing his community on the council. “I’m really interested in the city doing well,” Koonce said....
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia mayoral, city council candidates to appear at events Wednesday

Columbia mayoral and city council candidates are set to appear multiple times in the city Wednesday ahead of the April 5 election that will see the city elect a new mayor and possibly multiple new city council members. The post Columbia mayoral, city council candidates to appear at events Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merritt Township, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
La Crosse Tribune

2022 spring election: Viroqua City Council Wards 4, 6 & 8 candidate profiles

In the city of Viroqua, there are three contested races for City Council — Wards 4, 6 and 8. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Tanja Birke (incumbent) and Trina Shaner, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent) and Kristine K. Brueggen, Ward 6; and Kristal Welter (incumbent) and Mike Brudos (Ward 8).
KTVZ

May primary approaching; Candidate for Republican primary Tim Mccloud

Tim Mccloud is a candidate for the Republican Primary for governor. NewsChannel 21 met with Mccloud Saturday and he says he is married and a father to three girls. Mccloud works as a global business markets analyst in public administration. He says being a girl's dad he wants to focus on female empowerment. Including women's sports, women's independence, and stopping domestic violence.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Mayor#Ward 3#Ward 4
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.
KCCI.com

How redistricting could affect the District 3 congressional race in Iowa

As the June 7 Primary Election approaches, candidates are getting to work and getting to know new voters now that district lines have changed. "Barring some sort of scandal, incumbents always have an advantage," KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford said. "So typically, you might say, who's the incumbent, if there's been no scandal, that person likely has an advantage going into the particular race?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLive

These candidates are running in the new 46th District state House seat that includes Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Three candidates have filed for Michigan’s newly drawn 46th State Representative seat in the Aug. 2 primary election. The filing deadline for partisan candidates to compete in the August primary was 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. So far, two Republicans and one Democrat, have filed to run in the new district, which consists of the city of Jackson, as well as Blackman, Leoni and parts of Grass Lake and Summit townships, then goes east into Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WILX-TV

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent protested at Board meeting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night’s meeting of the Jackson School Board of Directors was be preempted with a protest against Jeff Beal. He’s the school district’s superintendent, though he’s also the district’s HR director and FOIA Coordinator. The protesters claim holding those positions at...
JACKSON, MI
The Daily Reporter

Algansee, Bethel townships consider new township halls

Two Branch County townships are considering replacing older township halls. Neither Algansee nor Bethel townships are ready to make the commitment or present definite plans. "We're working on it right now," said Bethel Supervisor Larry LaMontagne. "We're working on purchasing a lot." The township is considering a one-acre plot that...
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

891
Followers
508
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy