ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield woman featured on Abercrombie and Fitch exposé

By Christian Galeno
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjvRr_0fEjuNuC00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you spent any time inside a mall in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, then you’re likely familiar with the bass-heavy electronic beats or the potent smell unique to Abercrombie and Fitch stores. A Bakersfield woman is revisiting the racism she says she faced while working at the clothing retailer in a new Netflix documentary premiering Tuesday.

“I wore the clothes, I liked the clothes,” said Carla Barrientos. “I liked for them to be tight fitting, I wanted to show my belly button, that was me at 19.”

Barrientos got a job at Abercrombie & Fitch at the Valley Plaza Mall when she was 19. She soon noticed Abercrombie’s sexy marketing sold one clear message to young adults of color.

“The marketing doesn’t look like me at all,” said Barrientos. “The employees that worked there don’t look like me, something is going on.”

Something was going on, Barrientos says the companies racist practices ‘were so ingrained’ in how they operated that it was ‘disheartening’ for her to work there.

The new Netflix documentary, ‘White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch’ explores the systemic racism the retailer operated on for years.

“Everyone that I come across has an Abercrombie story,” said Barrientos. “Whether it was you worked there or didn’t get hired.”

In the documentary, Carla revisits the few months she worked as an Abercrombie employee in Bakersfield. A time where the pressure to fit in led Carla to gaslight herself.

“What is wrong with you?” said Barrientos. “It’s you and no, no, it was the company, you start to doubt yourself, it was crystal clear but it was a very painful reality.”

Closing shifts began to turn into overnight cleaning and stocking shifts, eventually leading to no shifts, Carla’s complaints to managers were received with little to no grace so she instead turned her entire focus to her studies as a Communications student at CSUB.

“He [manager] said well, you’re such a good window washer, Carla,” said Barrientos.

This kind of racism and discrimination led to various lawsuits, including the 2003 class action lawsuit that Barrientos was part of.

“When I walk an Abercrombie and Fitch store at the mall, I do think about what happened,” said Barrientos. “But I also think about the change that has happened.”

Abercrombie has acknowledged the film and their dark past. In a statement released on social media they say: “”While the problematic elements of that era have already been subject to wide and valid criticism…we want to be clear that they are actions, behaviors and decisions that would not be permitted or tolerated at the company now.”

Looking back, Carla is left with few words she would tell her 19-year-old self.

“You deserve to be in any place that you want,” said Barrientos. “And if something isn’t right, speak up, just speak up.”

You can watch ‘White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch’ only on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Carla Barrientos on What It Was Like to Sue Abercrombie & Fitch for Racial Discrimination

Carla Barrientos was 19 when she first started working at the Abercrombie & Fitch at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California. It was the early 2000s, and the brand’s moose-adorned clothing and suggestive marketing were the pinnacle of cool. But when Barrientos, reportedly the only Black employee working at the store, was unceremoniously given after-hours shifts and then fired, she joined a class-action lawsuit against the company. In June 2003, she, along with eight others, sued Abercrombie & Fitch for race and sex discrimination. The company settled and admitted no guilt, though it was required to pay $40 million and sign a consent decree to change its practices and promote diversity across the brand. However, A&F’s leadership stayed intact, including its controversial then-CEO Mike Jeffries. Now in Netflix’s new documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Barrientos joins two other former plaintiffs to tell their side of the story. Below, she shares, in her own words, what happened all those years ago—and what she thinks of A&F’s newfound popularity.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
ETOnline.com

The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks From the YPB Collection

Abercrombie & Fitch just dropped a new activewear collection, and it's just as good as their jeans that went viral. Abercrombie has officially launched their Your Personal Best (YPB) line featuring the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.
APPAREL
KGET

Costco manager hit with hammer during robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman stole alcohol from Costco and assaulted the store manager with a hammer as they got away, police said. The assault and robbery happened the morning of April 12 at the Rosedale Highway Costco, police said. The manager suffered “traumatic injury,” police said. The two were stealing alcohol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expos#Lawsuits#Abercrombie Fitch
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield woman to compete on 'The Price is Right'

Game show fans have another reason to tune in Friday morning to "The Price is Right." Bakersfield resident Heather Silvis will appear on Friday's episode, which will air at 10 a.m. on CBS. Silvis, a communications professor at Bakersfield College, could not share details of any prizes she may have...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield native returns for book signing

Although she now lives in Vancouver, Wash., Patty Renfro-Wonderly knew she wanted to bring her book to her hometown for a signing. The writer and Bakersfield native returns to town on Saturday with her new book, "Child Lost Child Found." This is Renfro-Wonderly's debut novel, combining her love of fantasy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy