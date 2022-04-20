‘Winning Time’ Season 1, Episode 7 Recap

Click here to read the full article. You don’t know Jack, but you will soon enough.
Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) has joined the cast of Ted Lasso Season 3 in the recurring role of“charming” venture capitalist Jack, our sister site Deadline reports. No further plot details were disclosed.
Balfour joins returning series regulars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles, who in Season 2 occupied the series-regular role of team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, is also expected back in some capacity.
Ted Lasso‘s Season 2 finale saw a radically transformed Nate...
