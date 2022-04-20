Bulls vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Game 2

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first round series, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

In Game 1, the Bulls fought to keep the game close by playing stout defense and holding the Bucks to just 93 points. But, it was on the offensive end of the floor where Chicago struggled mightily.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic combined to shoot 21-72 from the floor — just 29% shooting. Without a clutch defensive stops down the stretch by Alex Caruso, this game would’ve seriously gotten away from the Bulls.

In Game 2, Chicago’s All-Star’s are going to need to play like it. Billy Donovan and company cannot afford for DeRozan and LaVine to have another poor shooting night like they had in Game 1.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Wednesday, April 20 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Bucks: George Hill (abdominal) is out. Jordon Nwora (back) and Bobby Portis (calf) are probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan

F Patrick Williams

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Alex Caruso

Milwaukee Bucks