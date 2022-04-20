‘Do We Have the Game All Wrong?’: Natasha Lyonne’s Cosmic Journey Into ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

It's officially spring and in celebration, Netflix is bringing the television and movie goods to households around the world. And for those who missed Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov, you're in luck: April will finally see the return of Russian Doll, as the wildly popular comedy-drama officially kicks off its second season on April 20. New offerings on the streamer also include the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal, the British anthology drama series based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughn and adapted by David E. Kelley. Starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland), the show follows Friend's James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie (Miller) when their privileged life is turned upside down after a secret scandal comes to light. It premieres on the streaming platform April 15.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO