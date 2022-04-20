ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Spectrum Health to hold $15 youth sports physical clinics

By Staff reports
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 1 day ago
Spectrum Health logo (Screenshot/newsroom.spectrumhealth.org)

BIG RAPIDS, REED CITY — Families with young athletes will have four opportunities to take advantage of low-cost sports physicals at Spectrum Health area walk-in clinics.

Physicals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the following days:

  • 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 30 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City.
  • 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 650 Linden Street, Suite 1, in Big Rapids.
  • 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City.
  • 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 21 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 650 Linden Street, Suite 1, in Big Rapids.

No appointment is needed, and a parent or guardian must accompany minors. No credit/debit cards will be taken. Cash or checks made payable to Spectrum Health will be accepted for payment. Masks will be required.

The sports physicals are intended to ensure your child is medically cleared to participate in their sport. During the physical, providers will check and review general fitness, medical history, vision and joints/flexibility.

For questions, call 231-592-4204.

The Saginaw News

COVID outbreaks at Michigan schools infect 45 students, staff

Michigan health officials identified 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, of which eight involved K-12 schools. School outbreaks were spread across three counties including Bay, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 45 students and staff tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to a state health department report published Monday, April 18. Among...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in April to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, Governor Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
