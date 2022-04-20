Spectrum Health to hold $15 youth sports physical clinics

Spectrum Health logo (Screenshot/newsroom.spectrumhealth.org)

BIG RAPIDS, REED CITY — Families with young athletes will have four opportunities to take advantage of low-cost sports physicals at Spectrum Health area walk-in clinics.

Physicals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the following days:

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 30 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 650 Linden Street, Suite 1, in Big Rapids.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 300 N. Patterson Road in Reed City.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 21 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-In Clinic, 650 Linden Street, Suite 1, in Big Rapids.

No appointment is needed, and a parent or guardian must accompany minors. No credit/debit cards will be taken. Cash or checks made payable to Spectrum Health will be accepted for payment. Masks will be required.

The sports physicals are intended to ensure your child is medically cleared to participate in their sport. During the physical, providers will check and review general fitness, medical history, vision and joints/flexibility.

For questions, call 231-592-4204.