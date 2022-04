YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a suspect in a June 18 shooting death. Eddie Bryant, 19, was arraigned Monday before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the June 18 shootings death of 18-year-old Cornell Kennedy Jr. in front of a home in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue on the North Side.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO