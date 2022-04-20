Report: 17-year-old boy dies after attempting to help driver who crashed into Florida lake
MIAMI — A teenager is dead after officials say he tried to rescue crash victims. According to NBC Miami, officials have been investigating...www.wesh.com
The 17 year old is the definition of "hero". That being said, he shouldn't have tried to jump in. I know it's human nature however it's been shown not to be effective. RIP. 🙁
