WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merry Gamichia, age 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 25, 1949, to the late Thomas Dahl and Susan Nollen. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Johnny...

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO