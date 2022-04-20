Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHOCTAW...WESTERN OKTIBBEHA...EASTERN ATTALA...CENTRAL WINSTON AND CENTRAL WEBSTER COUNTIES At 145 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Lodi to 8 miles west of Chester to near Zama, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Chester around 155 PM CDT. Eupora and Reform around 200 PM CDT. Sherwood around 205 PM CDT. Louisville, Maben, Mathiston, Clarkson and Mcmillan around 210 PM CDT. Millcreek around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Mccool, Walthall, Ethel, French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO