Madison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry; McDonald; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN BARRY, NORTHERN MCDONALD AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. As much as 7 inches of rain may have fallen near Goodman with automated gauge reports between 3 and 4 inches in the Goodman area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday afternoon, April 21st. The river will fall to 16.1 feet by Friday morning, April 22nd. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 16.7 Thu 8 AM 15.7 13.7 12.3 16.9 1 PM 4/21
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lawrence, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Lawrence; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
#Flood#Black River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 15.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher winds of 25 to 30 mph are possible along the barrier islands. * WHERE...Brevard County Barrier Islands, Mainland Brevard County east of Interstate 95, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Some tree limbs could be blown down.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in southeast Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ida, Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek Although the dense fog conditions have been improving, some patchy fog with reduced visibilities may linger for an hour or two more this morning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ellsworth; Reno; Rice HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Ellsworth, Rice and Reno Counties. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has been lifting and scattering early this morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:44:00 Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

