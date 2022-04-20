Eight at No. 8: Is a Sauce Gardner pairing with AJ Terrell possible for the Falcons in 2022?

LAST SEASON: The Raiders survived a tumultuous 2021 to make the playoffs for just the second time in 19 seasons. Coach Jon Gruden resigned after five games because of the publication of his old offensive emails. Receiver Henry Ruggs III was released after being charged with felony DUI following a fatal car crash. The Raiders rallied to win their final four games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia to qualify as a wild card despite getting outscored by 65 points for the season. The defense led by star pass rusher Maxx Crosby was much improved, while the offense took a step back because of poor line play and the absence of Ruggs. The Raiders lost the wild-card game at Cincinnati and owner Mark Davis opted for a clean slate by replacing Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock with coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.

