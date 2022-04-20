Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors That He Was Returning Prior To WrestleMania 38

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed his WWE Hall of Fame speech from 2021:. “You know, whenever that 203 area code shows up on my cellphone, I try not to identify my feelings about it, you know,” RVD said. “It was Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] and he just said, ‘hey, Vince wanted me to call you and see if you’d be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year?’ Of course, I was like, ‘yeah, it’d be an honor. Absolutely.’ And I learned that – I think it was Michael Hayes that told me, that they were sitting around the table, like they do, when it came up, and I guess Vince said something to the effect of, ‘too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame, or he’d be a good candidate for this year.’ And someone said, and I think it was Michael Hayes, ‘Vince, RVD is not in the Hall of Fame.’ He thought I was.”

