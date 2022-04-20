ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors That He Was Returning Prior To WrestleMania 38

By PWMania.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes addressed the rumors that he was going to return to WWE television on an episode of RAW...

ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses His Brother Jeff Appearing On AEW Dark: Elevation

Jeff Hardy was involved in a tag team match that was taped for an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. A fan on Twitter wrote about the match:. “Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. Jeff hardy was on [WWE] Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried. Compare the pair.”
WWE
PWMania

Video: Scarlett And Karrion Kross Get Married In Alaska

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have tied the knot. Kross and Scarlett were in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this month to work the WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary event, which took place on Saturday, April 9 at the Egan Convention Center. Scarlett defeated Freya The Slaya, while Kross defeated Dan Maff. Kross...
wrestlingrumors.net

Possible Reason Bray Wyatt Has Not Come To AEW

There’s a reason for that. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and a lot of that is due to the company allowing several new wrestlers a chance to appear on the big stage. Some of them might have been around before but now they have a chance to work somewhere other than WWE. Not every former WWE star comes to AEW though and now we know why that is the case with one of them.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (4/18)

7 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped last week in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight- * Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise. * The Bunny, Emi Sakura and...
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on their contract, which the company will likely do. It’s believed that news will be coming out soon on the option year being exercised or a contract extension.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Why Bray Wyatt Reportedly Hasn't Found His Way Back To WWE Or Signed With AEW Yet

At present, Cody Rhodes is reveling in his triumphant return to WWE, and former organization stars like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson continue to thrive with their careers over at AEW. All the while, it’s easy to forget that one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry remains a free agent. Windham Rotunda, commonly known as Bray Wyatt, hasn’t been in the ring in quite some time. The situation might be confusing to some fans, considering that he left World Wrestling Entertainment as one of the top stars in the business. There's been plenty of speculation since and, now, we may know why Wyatt hasn’t been signed by another organization.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

The 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 & Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty & RC Dupree. -Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart.
PWMania

AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door”

April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Has Wrestling Fans Thinking He'll Revive the WWE 'Winged Eagle' Championship

Cody Rhodes has made it clear that his main goal in his second run with WWE is to finally become WWE Champion and honor his father's legacy. That title currently belongs to Roman Reigns, who unified it with the Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 38. One thing fans are hoping to see if and when Rhodes win the title is a revival of the classic Winged Eagle WWF Championship design used the 80s and 90s. Rhodes previously revived the golden-era version of the Intercontinental Championship belt, a revival that stuck around until the latest design was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Notes On Marijuana Use And The WWE Wellness Policy

Today is “4:20” and WWE Superstars can celebrate with no worries as talents have recently told Fightful Select how they have not been suspended or fined for marijuana use in years. This is a progressive change from the policy that is still on the books as in the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Speaks Out On His 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam discussed his WWE Hall of Fame speech from 2021:. “You know, whenever that 203 area code shows up on my cellphone, I try not to identify my feelings about it, you know,” RVD said. “It was Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] and he just said, ‘hey, Vince wanted me to call you and see if you’d be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year?’ Of course, I was like, ‘yeah, it’d be an honor. Absolutely.’ And I learned that – I think it was Michael Hayes that told me, that they were sitting around the table, like they do, when it came up, and I guess Vince said something to the effect of, ‘too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame, or he’d be a good candidate for this year.’ And someone said, and I think it was Michael Hayes, ‘Vince, RVD is not in the Hall of Fame.’ He thought I was.”
WWE
PWMania

Samoa Joe On His WWE Release and Negative Feedback Towards Satnam Singh

In an interview with NYPost.com, AEW star Samoa Joe talked about being released from WWE:. “I wasn’t overly frustrated with everything. I mean, things like that happen. It worked out at times and sometimes it didn’t and that’s how it goes. I don’t really sit here and dwell on things and punish myself over things that I cannot change or never will be changed. I’m squarely focused on what’s ahead of me and not behind.”
WWE
PWMania

Brody King and QT Marshall Matches Confirmed For NJPW Collision

More matches have been announced for NJPW Collision on May 15. Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something will make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut as he takes on AEW’s Brody King while AEW’s QT Marshall will face Karl Fredericks. NJPW issued the following:. More matches have been made...
PWMania

Road Dogg: “I’m Still Not 100% Sure The Montreal Screwjob Was All Real”

Road Dogg talked about the Montreal Screwjob during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Announces Forbidden Door Supershow With New Japan Pro-Wrestling

AEW officially announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that it will run a supershow crossover event, Forbidden Door, alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. Tony Khan tried to make the announcement midway through the show and brought out New Japan's president Takami Ohbari. However, Adam Cole interrupted Khan and made the announcement while confirming he'd be facing Tomohiro Ishii on this week's AEW Rampage. He then introduced a special guest in Bullet Club member Jay White. White mentioned "selling out" Madison Square Garden when New Japan held its G1 Supercard event in 2019, then promised the show would be all about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.
PWMania

Ricky Starks Reveals How He Feels About AEW’s Growing Roster, More

Ricky Starks recently did an interview with Forbes.com. Here are the highlights:. Crowd reactions: “I’m beloved in any city that I go to… I try not to even indulge in the negative stuff and focus mainly on the positive. It’s cool to see that the new people who have never seen me before are just as impressed with it, [as] entertained by it as the OG fans.”
WWE

