Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has been lifting and scattering early this morning. Thus, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 68.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 49.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Jasper; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 733 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Lost Creek at Highway CC and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Granby and Carterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in southeast Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding to diminish and end through Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 161.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 161.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 159.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 15.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ellsworth; Reno; Rice HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Ellsworth, Rice and Reno Counties. * WHEN... From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry; McDonald; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN BARRY, NORTHERN MCDONALD AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. As much as 7 inches of rain may have fallen near Goodman with automated gauge reports between 3 and 4 inches in the Goodman area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The dense fog has lifted, allowing for the fog advisory to expire.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

