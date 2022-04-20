ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

PAY IT FORWARD: Local senior citizens help the homeless

fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of the Goodwin House retirement community are taking the act of paying it forward to...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How to Help the Homeless

Originally Posted On: https://thenewsgod.com/how-to-help-the-homeless/. There are currently over 500,000 unhoused people residing in the United States. That’s a lot of people in need of support to get back on their feet. But, how do you get in on the fight against the homelessness crisis? Find out how to help...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Elderly People#Pay It Forward#Charity#Goodwin House#Easterns Automotive Group
Mountain Democrat

Ask a Care Manager: The quandary of family heirlooms

As an only child I grew up among an adult population. Now I am a member of the Baby Boomer generation. My grandfathers died before I was born, my paternal grandmother I did not know well and my maternal grandmother was loving during her short life. I was able to meet my maternal great-grandparents, but visits were rare due to distance. When visiting the grandparents, I loved to look at their “collections.” A hutch seemed to be in every home and filled with knick-knacks. It might be plates, Hummel figurines, milk glass, dollies and porcelain teacups. Of course, the hutches, rockers and handmade quilts — “all collectables” — were hand-me downs. My elders would indicate that someday I might inherit those items, as they told me the history or memories of each cherished belonging.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy