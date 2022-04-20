PAY IT FORWARD: Local senior citizens help the homeless

As an only child I grew up among an adult population. Now I am a member of the Baby Boomer generation. My grandfathers died before I was born, my paternal grandmother I did not know well and my maternal grandmother was loving during her short life. I was able to meet my maternal great-grandparents, but visits were rare due to distance. When visiting the grandparents, I loved to look at their “collections.” A hutch seemed to be in every home and filled with knick-knacks. It might be plates, Hummel figurines, milk glass, dollies and porcelain teacups. Of course, the hutches, rockers and handmade quilts — “all collectables” — were hand-me downs. My elders would indicate that someday I might inherit those items, as they told me the history or memories of each cherished belonging.

