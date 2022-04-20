ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Future Says His Ex Girlfriends “All Were Toxic To Me”

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rapper Future opened up about his past relationships, his career, and more as the May 2022 cover star for GQ . The lifestyle and culture magazine crowned the 38-year-old artist “The Best Rapper Alive” in the editorial. As the claim was made, writer Elliott Wilson explored the career of Future including his public reputation as not only a skilled artist but as Hip-Hop’s reigning king of toxicity. For Future, however, the full stories are more complicated.

With multiple children born to different mothers and public relationships with R&B singer Ciara , then-wife of Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen, and socialite Lori Harvey , the “Mask Off” performer often finds himself the center of social media debates. The Atlanta-bred musician who also frequently raps about his “Rotation” clarified his position with the magazine.

More from VIBE.com

“People have their own definition of what toxic is,” Future shared with GQ. “[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Beyond the messy allegation made pointing the toxic finger, Future also discussed his longstanding music career, which consists of eight studio albums, four collaborative albums, one reissued album, one soundtrack, 16 mixtapes, four commercial mixtapes, and over 100 singles.

“Anytime we work in the studio, the level, the energy—we’re trying to perfect this sh*t but still stay raw, still stay gritty, and still be moving at the speed of the universe,”  Future said of working with frequent collaborator Drake .

Future also spoke about his relationship with Ye, the Grammy Award-winning artist formerly known as Kanye West .

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” he said. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Overall, as he prepared to release a new album this month, Future shared he is in a good space.

“That’s because I’m happy,” he explained. “I’m genuinely happy with life. And there was a time where I was only happy when I was on the stage, and in the studio. Like it was my escape.”

Read the full story on GQ .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Damon Dash Says Black Entertainers “Should Make Our Own Grammys” Amid Kanye West Backlash

Click here to read the full article. With the cancellation of Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and a petition to have him removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, a number of celebrities close to the rapper have weighed in on the backlashing he’s currently enduring. Damon Dash, West’s friend and former CEO at Roc-A-Fella Records, gave his take on the Grammys’ decision, noting that the Album of the Year nominee probably isn’t as concerned with his exclusion as others might think.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Files 'Protect Black Men' Petition On Behalf Of Kanye WestErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Ciara
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Lori Harvey
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Diddy & Fat Joe Show Out For DJ Khaled At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

DJ Khaled has done a lot since coming up in the game as a Miami radio disc jockey. The We The Best CEO has a successful music career and several business ventures that continue to raise his stock. It’s safe to say DJ Khaled is a star, thanks to all of his accomplishments, and the best part about that is he actually has one he can call his own now.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake Lil Durk Fools Fans, Swarmed By Crowd While Exiting Mall

Hip Hop loves finding people who resemble their favorite artists. It's common to see memes made about people who could be a famous person's doppelganger, and this time around, it's a Fake Lil Durk who has been capitalizing on his moment. We've previously reported on the Fake Drake making moves in Miami as he was photographed trying to make his way into nightclubs, and after going viral, it became a lucrative business for him. He ended up booking club appearances and was securing bags from one coast to the next, and according to sources, Drake was amused by it all and wanted his lookalike to stack up cash while he could.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxicity
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds After Snoop Dogg Says He's A "Legend In Rap Forever"

50 Cent's career spans over 20-years, from releasing iconic mixtapes that blazed through underground circuits to his expansive resume as a television producer. The rapper's remained true to the culture throughout his tenure in the game, and that isn't something that goes unnoticed. During his interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game in 2021, Snoop Dogg expressed his appreciation for everything that 50 Cent accomplished throughout his career.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Intruder Shot On DaBaby’s Property During Attempted Home Invasion

Click here to read the full article. An intruder was reportedly shot at a property owned by rap star DaBaby during what appears to be an attempted home invasion. According to the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina, the shooting occurred on Wednesday evening (April 13) around 7:45 p.m. ET with officers responding to reports of shots fired. “Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” a press release stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”More from VIBE.comDaBaby And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Release 'Better...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
107 JAMZ

Too Short Discusses Why Pimp C Didn’t Want To Do “Big Pimpin” With Jay-Z

One thing about the Hip Hop community is that we have seen our shares of ups and downs. We have lost so many music legends over the years and the music genre was not set out to be like that at all. Here in Louisiana, we have some of the biggest artists on the 3rd Coast including Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, and Underground Kingz. (UGK'Z). While many of us have been fans of UGK alas Bun-B and Pimp C, they didn't really hit nationally until they jumped on "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z. What many may not know is the song almost didn't happen because Pimp C didn't want to do the song originally. Check out this exclusive interview with Shannon Sharp talking with Pimp C's former label mate Too Short.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Brett Favre Allegedly Involved In $8 Million Welfare Scam

Click here to read the full article. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been linked to an $8 million welfare scam, in which Favre and others are accused of misappropriating funds from the state of Mississippi for personal use and other expenditures. Text messages from Favre to John Davis, director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, requesting assistance from Davis and another state official in helping clear a debt he and his wife had accrued, were recently published as part of an expose documenting Favre’s reach with Mississippi state officials.More from VIBE.comSports Talk: That Didn't Take LongTerrell Owens Talks Chad...
HipHopDX.com

Trey Songz Camp Claims He Has Never Met Sarunas Jackson

A member of Trey Songz camp has pushed back against Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson after the latter made inflammatory accusations against the singer, including that he “wants to fight women.”. “Trey Songz has never met Sarunas J. Jackson,” an insider reportedly told Radar, saying Jackson’s accusations are “yet...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Warren G Recalls Suge Knight Altercation Over Snoop Dogg That Changed His Career

Death Row Records will go down in history as one of the most influential music groups in not just hip hop history, but in the music industry in general. The label, under Marion "Suge" Knight's management, birthed icons such as Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, putting West Coast style of rap on the map. Eventually, Tupac Shakur signed with the label. But Knight's gang ties and the way he ran his business caused major issues, including with his artists. Snoop Dogg was no exception. In the aftermath of Tupac's death and Knight's reputation becoming more notorious, Snoop wanted out of his contract — but Knight refused. During a recent appearance on Talib Kweli's People's Party podcast, Warren G, a close associate of the label, recalled the time he got into an altercation with Knight over Snoop Dogg's Death Row contract. In fact, Snoop even made a grave mistake at the beginning of his career.
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy