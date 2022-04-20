Hot summer vacation ideas for families with kids

As we move towards summer, kids will be spending more time at home, away from school. But that doesn't mean learning should stop. There are plenty of opportunities to engage young learners while they're away from school, and reading is one of the most essential skills children need to develop. We encourage our kids to read as a way to occupy themselves for times when a friend isn't around or a screen isn't allowed. And, of course, for all of the benefits reading provides a young mind -- stimulating the brain and imagination, building empathy, increasing vocabulary, yada yada. As someone who has worked from home since well before the pandemic, sometimes I just need the house to be quiet without the guilt associated with granting extended screen time.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO