Indianapolis, IN

Hot summer vacation ideas for families with kids

Fox 59
 1 day ago

Looking for something to do this summer with your kids? Here are some places to check out.

fox59.com

Boomer Magazine

One Last Family Vacation and Stubborn Teenager

Every year, says advice columnist Amy Dickinson, “I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other creative projects. (Anyone interested in my non-advicey personal essays and photographs can subscribe to my free newsletter: amydickinson.substack.com).” Instead of original Q&A, she presents “Best Of” columns, like this one, compiling a discussion from 10 years ago about a 17-year-old who simply will not go on the one last family vacation his parents have proposed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox 59

Custom balloon arches for your party

Do you want to make your next event or party pop? Look no further than Party with the Pink Elephant which makes custom balloon arches and garlands. See the video above to see the custom arch Party with the Pink Elephant did for our Indy Now team.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox 59

Alpaca Adventure at Chris Center

Chris Center in Hamilton County uses animals and nature to make a positive difference in young lives.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Whitestown Viking Festival

South Bend police hold press conference about homicide …. Iconic Indianapolis spot getting a new owner and …. Mother and child injured after front porch catches …. Residents, business owners voice concerns about construction …. Indy 500 balloon release paused.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Decorating on a budget with Ashley Stylz

Ashley Stylz gives some tips on how to affordably update your home for spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Fox 59

Around the Table with Jolene: Lotus Garden and more

Indy’s food scene is unbeatable, but trying to keep up with all the openings and closings can be difficult and time consuming. That’s where our resident food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger, comes in to help. Jolene joins Indy Now every Monday to give us an update on what restaurants are opening and closing, as well as updates such as new owners.
RESTAURANTS
Fox 59

Indy Now: ‘The City Moms’ helps pamper mothers

Jeanine Bobenmoyer recognized that after over two years of a global pandemic, many local mothers are exhausted and looking for a way to get out of the house. This realization is why Bobenmoyer thinks it is the perfect time for a organization like her’s: The City Moms. The City Moms is a sisterhood of local woman with children who discuss motherhood, attend retreats and bond in shared experiences.
ADVOCACY
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at 101 Beer Kitchen

Just in time for their new spring menu, 101 Beer Kitchen is in the spotlight for this week’s Be Our Guest. The Fishers gastropub is known for its tasty food and beer and wine pairings. Act fast to get a $50 gift certificate for only $25 bucks! Click here.
FISHERS, IN
CNET

9 Book Subscription Services for Kids and Young Adults

As we move towards summer, kids will be spending more time at home, away from school. But that doesn't mean learning should stop. There are plenty of opportunities to engage young learners while they're away from school, and reading is one of the most essential skills children need to develop. We encourage our kids to read as a way to occupy themselves for times when a friend isn't around or a screen isn't allowed. And, of course, for all of the benefits reading provides a young mind -- stimulating the brain and imagination, building empathy, increasing vocabulary, yada yada. As someone who has worked from home since well before the pandemic, sometimes I just need the house to be quiet without the guilt associated with granting extended screen time.
KIDS
Fox 59

‘Ride of a Life Time’ raises money for worthy causes

Laura Wilson and Kelsi Martens from Life Time Fitness joined Indy Now to discuss the "Ride of a Life Time" fundraiser. The event aims to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation. Anyone can participate!. The three-hour ride gives people a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carly Dorogi looks at innovations in family health and wellness

Parent contributor Carly Dorogi joined Indy Now to look at some of the latest innovations in home health care for kids and families. Featured products include a device to check for ear infections, immune boosters and a kid-friendly bidet.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DFW Community News

Stencil Painting Ideas For Kids Using Canvas

These easy canvas painting ideas for kids are a great way to not only have some creative time, but also work on fine motor skills, and learn about colors. Canvas painting ideas for kids are a fun way to learn and a great way to express inner creativity. Kids of all ages will love trying out acrylic painting on a blank canvas.
KIDS
WTHR

Greenwood mother can't find baby formula for her baby

GREENWOOD, Ind — Shamyra Reeves never thought she'd have a hard time finding food for her 9-month-old son, Miles. "I'm on WIC, so there's a certain amount of cans I can get each month," Reeves said. The number of cans isn't the problem. A shortage of baby formula has...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now: Confidently Company helps boost self esteem

On this week's edition of Indy Now's "Confidently In with Brandi Price," Brandi gives tips on skin care routines as well as workout regimens. To start, Brandi showcased the positive effects of a skin care routine that you look forward to each day and crafting your daily regimen to be exciting.
SKIN CARE
Fox 59

Vegetable Gardening at Home

The spring weather roller coaster continues, snow Monday.. eighties on Saturday. As we near the end of April, it’s not too late to start a vegetable garden! Jack Phipps with Allisonville Home and Garden has some gardening tips for you!
GARDENING

