ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘This is the end’: Boxer Amir Khan feared masked gunmen would kill him as they stole his £72,000 watch

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLzpt_0fEjsAVB00

Boxing champion Amir Khan says he feared for his life when he was robbed at gunpoint in London.

The 35 year-old was leaving a restaurant in East London with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom , when two masked men stole his £72,000 watch.

Explaining the incident on Twitter he said: “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

The former world champion has since said he believed he was going to die when he was confronted by the robbers.

Mr Khan first thought the masked men were friends playing a practical joke. But when the assailant put a gun to the boxer’s face, he thought: “This is the end; I’m going to die.

“I was in genuine fear for my life and the main thing that I was thinking about was my wife and kids,” Mr Khan told Mail Online .

“I thought I might never see them again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKmyX_0fEjsAVB00

Though the boxer considered taking on his attacker Mr Khan said he put his family first, worrying that he and his wife could get killed in the fight.

He said: “I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids.

“The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on because if I had, I could be dead now.”

The 35 year-old said he believes he knows who orchestrated the robbery of his Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph watch, and has informed the police.

He said the possible attacker is from East London and “sees himself as a gangster”.

“I’m sick of all this gangster stuff. That is not my world,” Mr Khan said. “I’m a hard-working family man who wants to earn good money and live a decent life. I didn’t deserve to be robbed like this; nobody does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UjKg_0fEjsAVB00

Mr Khan said he did not speak to his attacker, calmly taking his watch off his wrist and handing it over.

The incident happened moments after the couple left a restaurant in Leyton where they had gone to break their Ramadan fast.

They both questioned how the assailants could know exactly when they would leave the restaurant.

Ms Makhdoom was left screaming after the attack as her husband comforted her.

She said: “To the selfish guys who pointed a gun at my husband’s head and risked everything, risked our lives all for a fricking watch, I say to you: Shame on you.

“How dare you pull that stunt on two parents all for a watch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WygA0_0fEjsAVB00

Mr Khan also criticised the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, claiming that the city “is not safe anymore”.

He said: “Gun and knife crime is increasing in all parts of the city. It’s disgusting what has happened to London and what happened to me.”

The Metropolitan Police have said that an investigation has begun but no arrests have so far been made.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CCTV shows moment armed gang robbed Amir Khan of his £72,000 watch

Newly-released CCTV footage shows the moment boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £72,000 diamond-encrusted watch in east London.The Olympic silver medallist, 35, and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 30, were crossing the road to get to their car after leaving a restaurant in Leyton when they were targeted on Monday night.The clip shows two people running towards them and pointing guns at Mr Khan, according to a post on his Instagram account. Ms Makhdoom, who he has three children with, is seen running away from the gun threat and nearly getting hit by a car as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Picture of boxer Amir Khan’s stolen £70k watch released

Police have released an image of a £70,000 watch stolen from former boxing world champion Amir Khan, as they urged witnesses to come forward.Khan, 25, said he and his wife Faryal were robbed at gunpoint by two men in Leyton, east London earlier this week.The Metropolitan Police has asked the public for any information about the “easily” recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece.Officers were called at just after 9pm on Monday to High Road. They said no shots were fired and nobody was injured in the attack.There have been no arrests as of Thursday afternoon.Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Amir Khan
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Boxing#Amirkingkhan#Mail Online
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy