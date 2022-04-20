ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepper Pike, OH

Rabbi resigns after accusations of having conversations with undercover officer

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoAyQ_0fEjs9hh00

A 60-year-old Pepper Pike rabbi, accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old boy, has resigned, according to his attorney Michael J Goldberg.

"Regardless of the evidence or whether Rabbi Weiss is guilty of anything, his remaining in his position would cause further disruption and pain to his community. He will now turn his attention to his legal situation. We look forward to receiving the evidence and moving forward appropriately," Goldberg said in statement about the resignation.

According to court records, Stephen Weiss allegedly went to a location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with the undercover officer posing as a teenager.

Weiss was arrested at the scene by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Authorities said they searched his vehicle and found a box of condoms and two boxes of lubricant.

He was charged with the following:

  • One count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor
  • One count of Importuning
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Weiss was senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

A spokesperson for the B'nai Jeshurun Congregation released the following statement to News 5 on Wednesday morning:

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s leadership was shocked to learn of the April 18 arrest of Senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss, said Rebekah Dorman, President of the Congregation’s Board of Trustees.

“We acted quickly to suspend Rabbi Weiss immediately as Senior Rabbi,” she said. “He has been ordered to cease engaging in any congregational duties and been barred from the premises. We will have no other comment on this situation at this time.”

She said that Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, its long-time Rabbi, will immediately assume all Senior Rabbi responsibilities. “Rabbi Rudin-Luria, along with Cantor Aaron Shifman and Education Engagement Rabbi Josh Foster, are continuing to work together in support of our congregation and to provide the religious and educational experiences that we value so highly.”

Dorman noted that B’nai Jeshurun Congregation has been strong and vibrant for 156 years and faced many challenges along the way. “We will continue on in that tradition as a synagogue family that supports and cares for each other in challenging times,” she said.

The synagogue has arranged for Jewish Family Service Association and Bellefaire JCB to provide confidential counseling for congregants and staff in-person and on Zoom.

Comments / 4

Related
News 12

DA: 2 Bronx gang members indicted for selling 33 weapons to undercover NYPD officer

Two Bronx men were indicted Thursday for selling "33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices" to an undercover officer, the DA's office announced. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell say a four-month investigation was conducted by multiple organizations. The defendants, allegedly high-ranking members of the Forest Over Everything crew affiliated with the Bloods, allegedly sold a total of 33 firearms. This included 25 semi-automatic pistols, 5 revolvers and 3 assault weapons. Fifteen large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices and approximately 80 grams of cocaine were also listed.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Pepper Pike, OH
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Weiss
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Board Of Trustees
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Mother and son have falling out at hotel: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to the Mainstay Suites at 1:16 a.m. April 12 regarding a report of a drunken man who was stumbling and falling down in the parking lot. The officer spoke with the caller, who said she was sitting inside her car when she saw a man stumbling down the sidewalk in front of her. He fell onto her car, then the ground. He stayed there for a short period before standing up and stumbling into the hotel lobby.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
KGLO News

Minnesota man accused of threatening officers after arrest in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man is under arrest on harassment and public intoxication charges after being arrested at a Clear Lake convenience store early this morning. A criminal complaint filed by the Clear Lake Police Department says they were called shortly after midnight to the Kwik Star just east of Interstate 35. 46-year-old Burton Stover of St. Cloud allegedly told two officers that he would find where they live with their families, then rape and kill them and the officers.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy