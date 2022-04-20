ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Music launches new DJ mixes with Spatial Audio

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Music today launched a new set of DJ mixes recorded in Dolby Atmos, enabling Apple Music subscribers to listen to the mixes in Spatial Audio. You can listen to the first one here. New Spatial Audio mixes will be...

9to5mac.com

GeekyGadgets

Apple working on new iPhone subscription service

Apple already offers a number of subscription options including Apple Music, Apple TV, and their Apple One subscription service. According to a recent report, Apple is planning to launch a new subscription service which will include the iPhone. The news comes in a report for Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has...
Jeff Mills
BGR.com

The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $33 today

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, we’ve got you covered.
CNET

iOS 15.4: The New Features You'll Want on Your iPhone

Have you downloaded Apple's latest iPhone update? iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public for a couple weeks, and if you haven't yet installed the new mobile operating system, you're missing out on a slew of useful features. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask, 37 new emoji and bolstered privacy measures to your iPhone (and iPad through iPadOS 15.4).
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
9to5Mac

Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop

In a note to shareholders, Netflix reports that its revenue growth has “slowed considerably”. This news comes after losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter and potentially two million this current quarter. The streaming giant is navigating fierce competition with other services as well as having over 40% of its user base being unpaid subscribers.
9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 2 for developers [U: Public beta]

Following up on launching the first macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers two weeks ago, Apple has seeded the second macOS 12.4 beta today to developers. Update 4/20: Apple has released the second macOS 12.4 beta for public testers. If you’re not already enrolled you can get started at Apple’s public beta website here.
BGR.com

Hidden trick lets you control your Apple Watch without even touching it

Apple has long been at the forefront when it comes to implementing accessibility features in its products. And while most people know about accessibility features on the Mac and the iPhone, accessibility features on the Apple Watch are less widely known. To this point, there is one accessibility feature on the Apple Watch that lets users initiate certain actions without even having to touch the device.
9to5Mac

Why doesn’t Apple Music on iOS have crossfade, but the Android app does?

Some of Apple’s services are available on other platforms such as Windows and Android, but usually the company keeps some features restricted to its own devices. However, when it comes to Apple Music, it’s quite the opposite. The Android version seems to have more features than on iOS. Why doesn’t Apple Music on iOS have crossfade, but the Android app does?
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
9to5Mac

Spotify now lets anyone publish video podcasts through Anchor

Starting today, Spotify creators are now able to upload video podcasts to the platform. All creators within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can use this feature. Using Anchor, Spotify’s podcast creation tool, it’s just as easy to publish a video podcast as it is audio.
9to5Mac

Sonos ‘Fury’ budget soundbar leaks ahead of expected June launch

The next new product from Sonos may arrive as soon as early June. Thanks to renderings and details from The Verge, the next launch will be a budget soundbar priced below the Sonos Beam. However, it may have another use as Dolby Atmos surround speakers paired with Sonos’ flagship Arc soundbar.
Apple Insider

Tidal adds Siri support, but not for HomePod mini

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Music streamer Tidal has added Siri integration for subscribers using iPhones, yet the same users can't control the service by voice onHomePod mini.
9to5Mac

M1 iPad Pro turns one, but patience for pro experience hits zero

A year ago, Tim Cook went Totally Spies on the ”Spring Loaded” keynote to add the M1 chip to the iPad Pro. Twelve months later, iPadOS 15 is coming to the end of its life-cycle and the company just introduced a brand new iPad Air with the M1 processor, but the question remains: what’s holding Apple back to make its software follow its hardware?
9to5Mac

Apple details how Google Workspace will integrate with Apple Business Manager

A few weeks ago, Apple announced it would integrate Apple Business Essentials with Google Workspace. Now, the Cupertino company has offered new details into how the Google Workspace integration will work within Apple Business Manager. Announced in November of last year, Apple Business Essentials is a subscription service for small...
