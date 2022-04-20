ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 person dead after a pedestrian crash in downtown Nashville (Nashville, TN)

One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday in downtown Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Demonbreun Street and 13th Avenue South [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today's Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

