ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police chase after a stolen vehicle results in an arrest after suspect crashes into an embankment

Long Beach Tribune
Long Beach Tribune
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles, California – A police chase after a stolen SUV results in the arrest of the driver after crashing on Mulholland Drive. The driver of a...

lbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

Cell phone store robbery suspects arrested after crash in Long Beach

Long Beach, California – Three suspects were taken into custody after they fled the scene of a robbery and crashed into a Torrance police vehicle in Long Beach on Sunday. The suspects robbed a cell phone store in the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance. They took about $3,500 worth of products and fled with a getaway driver around 10:30 a.m., leading police on a chase.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embankment#Police#Driving#Lapd#Swat
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach, CA
8K+
Followers
425
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach, California based online news and entertainment.

 http://www.lbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy