PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health of Central Illinois hosted a hiring event Tuesday, looking to fill positions of all kinds to ease the hospital’s worker shortage. A nurse manager for UnityPoint, Kristina Edinger, said they were looking for a wide range of applicants to fill ancillary positions. Some positions, she said, could be as needed with no prior experience necessary, but others are full-time and may require certification.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO