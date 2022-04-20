ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL legends Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater to attend Derby Week event

By Curadhan Powell
WLKY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two University of Louisville legends are returning to Louisville later in the month of April. The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Miami Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater are going...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers claim WR off waivers after rival Ravens cut him loose

With the 2022 NFL Draft just over a week away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still picking up free agents. Most recently, the team picked up Miles Boykin to replenish their offense ahead of the 2022-2023 NFL season. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon. Boykin was released...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Ravens#University Of Louisville#American Football#Uofl#The Baltimore Ravens#Miami Dolphins
theScore

Patrick Peterson: Murray turmoil due to Cardinals' culture

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson believes Kyler Murray's bubbling frustrations with the franchise stem from the way it conducts business. "I think the thing that Arizona does a bad job of … is keeping key guys, keeping core guys there that can help you continue to build," Peterson said on the "All Things Covered" podcast. "Like a Chandler Jones for example. … If you're looking to win, if you're looking to compete for a Super Bowl championship, there's no way in the world Chandler Jones should be walking away. I don't care how you cut it. I've seen it time and time and time again with Calais Campbell … the list goes on.
NFL
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
12up

Seahawks could make a move for Baker Mayfield

Everyone is waiting to see what will happen with Baker Mayfield leading up to the NFL Draft. After the Browns pulled off the trade for Deshaun Watson, the writing has been on the wall for Mayfield. Things didn't work out in Cleveland, but could Mayfield have a fresh start over...
SEATTLE, WA
WLKY.com

Male High School senior is the ultimate competitor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Male High School quarterback Nic Schutte made plenty of big plays on the field this season. But the crazy thing is football may not even be his best sport. “I would say I’m probably a little better at baseball,” said Schutte. “From when I was younger, I kind of put more focus on the baseball because that’s just the sport I fell in love with at a young age.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Epicenter emerging as one to beat ahead of Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Debry 148 is inching closer and there's already one horse emerging as the one to beat on May 7. The bettors say Epicenter is quickly becoming the favorite ahead of this year's Derby. The Louisiana Derby winner is currently 5-1. Meanwhile, Messier — the Santa...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy