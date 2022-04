Last week, the Biden Administration announced a new spate of programs designed to provide relief to millions of student loan borrowers. The programs include an extension to the pause on repayments and interest accrual that was originally slated to end in May. That student loan forbearance is now extended until August 31st — a move that was met with mixed reaction and, most notably, a call for more permanent student loan action from the president. But the other, less reported act Biden took was the automatic return to in-good-standing status for loans in default.

