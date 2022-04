WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reynolds American Inc. will cut 350 manufacturing jobs in the next three years as the tobacco company moves its operations. Company leaders made the announcement on Thursday. Reynolds said beginning in April and through 2024, three of its facilities will be relocated. The American Snuff Company operations at Taylor Brothers in Winston-Salem, NC will move to Tobaccoville.

