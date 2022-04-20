ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘You inhaled it’: Surgeon removes dental drill bit from man’s lung

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gujiK_0fEjpnlb00

KENOSHA, Wis. — A routine dental visit sent a Wisconsin man to the hospital when he accidentally inhaled a piece of the dentist’s drill.

Tom Jozsi said he was getting a tooth filled when the dentist told him something had gone wrong. “I was told I swallowed this tool,” Jozsi told WISN. “I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it.”

Dr. Abdul Alraiyes said that the drill bit had gone so deep into Jozsi’s lung that normal scopes were unable to reach it, The Associated Press reported. In an attempt to prevent having to remove part of Jozsi’s lung, Dr. Alraiyes opted to use a newer device to reach the object.

“When I saw the CAT scan, and where that object is sitting, it was really far down on the right lower lobe of the lung,” Alraiyes told WISN.

In a video posted to YouTube, Alraiyes shared video showing the medical team using the device to navigate Jozsi’s airway, reach the drill bit, and pull it out safely.

Alraiyes told WISN the device he used was designed for early detection of cancers, such as lung cancer, rather than removing foreign objects.

“I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw (Dr. Alraiyes) with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it,” Joszi told WISN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Surgeon#Dental Drill#Wisn#Ct#The Associated Press#Cat#Cox Media Group
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Blood disorder causes body to make too many red blood cells

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a relative who was diagnosed with polycythemia vera. What is this disorder, and can it be treated? Is any new research being conducted on polycythemia vera?. ANSWER: Polycythemia vera is a blood disorder where the body makes too many red blood cells. It's one in...
CANCER
Action News Jax

PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire at Nassau County home

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A home was destroyed Tuesday in a massive fire, according to Nassau County Fire Rescue. Firefighters from at least nine separate stations responded to the incident, NCFR shared in a Facebook post. Crews had to work to protect neighboring homes and exposures while the flames were contained.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy