Flags To Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Congressman Brad Ashford

A Republican congresswoman’s math skills are being questioned after she claimed US border officials had stopped over a billion migrants.“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” Rep Debbie Lesko of Arizona tweeted on Tuesday. “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”Ms Lesko appeared to have added three too many zeroes to that figure. According to US Customs and Borders Protection, 1,013,513 migrants were apprehended or expelled at America’s southern border in the past six months.If border agents had apprehended over a billion people, it would be an astonishing...
