Hudson, MA

Joseph S. DiMare, 92, of Hudson

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Joseph S. DiMare, 92, of Hudson, passed away on January 26, 2022 at The Reservoir after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann (Davis) DiMare who died in 2007. A long-time resident of Hudson and involved in many organizations. He was born on...

www.communityadvocate.com

Community Policy