ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Barry Williams Talks Bradys, Fargo And Connecting With Fans For 50 Years

By Adam Ladwig
kvrr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Greg Brady himself, Barry Williams, talks fame, connecting with fans...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Entertainment
Fargo, ND
Coronavirus
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

FOX NFL Host Charissa Thompson Files For Divorce

FOX NFL host Charissa Thompson has reportedly filed for divorce. According to a report from The Blast, the longtime sports reporter has filed for divorce from her husband, sports agent Kyle Thousand. The couple reportedly got married at the end of 2020 and were separated roughly one year later, according...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#N D#Kvrr#Barrywilliamsofficial Com
Shropshire Star

William and Kate asked about Harry’s comments on ensuring Queen is ‘protected’

The duke and duchess did not respond to the question. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were questioned about the Duke of Sussex’s controversial comment about ensuring the Queen was “protected”, as the fallout from his incendiary interview continued. A broadcaster called out to William and Kate...
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fan Criticism Over Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa recently faced online criticism for having live rabbits at her Easter party, and now the reality TV star has responded to the fans who lashed out. In a post on Monday, Rae El Moussa shared a collection of photos and videos from her family's Easter Sunday get-together. Fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star had some real-life bunnies at the party, and they criticized Rae El Moussa's decision to include the animals.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy