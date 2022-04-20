ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do any classic-car buffs know what this is?

Cover picture for the articleThe double sweeping wings look like a Lagonda - I had to manually rub one down for re-spraying back in the late 60's, as you couldn't use a power wire brush on the aluminium body. I used to work Saturday...

CarBuzz.com

Bentley To Revive Iconic Nameplate To Battle Rolls-Royce Spectre

What's the best part about an electric drivetrain? Some might leap immediately to the obvious. They are, whether we gearheads like it or not, cleaner than gas-powered cars. They also allow for far more legroom for passengers on account of their "skateboard" layout. Of course, there's also the noise to consider, or rather, the lack thereof, and while this may not be a pro for some types of vehicles, for others, it's an absolute boon.
MLB
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Cadillac Eldorado Is A Larger Than Life Masterpiece

This car is the epitome of 1960s luxury and style. Cadillac has been America's premium luxury brand ever since the 1970s when they began producing massive land yachts that combined big V8 engines with the most oversized frame available at the time. From gigantic SUVs that could carry the whole family anywhere, they'd like to vehicles that seemed to resemble a rolling house, these things were loud and proud. Everyone from politicians to celebrities has been spotted rolling around in their own gigantic classic Cadillac, making the brand virtually synonymous with the idea of luxury and wealth. Now you can taste just what it was like to live the high life in 1960s America when you buy this 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
Top Speed

Old School L88 'Vette Smokes Modern Camaro SS To Shreds - gallery

This battle between a 69 'Vette and a modern-day Camaro SS featured on Cars And Zebras was a particularly interesting one. The Corvette with the L88 is highly sought after even today and for good reason. And for good reason. It has the legendary 427 ci under the hood that...
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Watch a Paint to Sample Porsche 911 GT3 get built from start to finish

Sometimes, when you love something, you can't get enough. For auto enthusiasts, that could come in the form of technical specifications, behind-the scenes anecdotes, and even the build process. Plenty of auto enthusiasts love the Porsche 911, and this video from Porsche shows a Paint to Sample Porsche 911 GT3 being built from start to finish.
CARS
Robb Report

Jeep’s Latest All-Electric Wrangler Concept Can Go Zero to 60 MPH in Two Seconds

Click here to read the full article. Jeep’s latest electric concept moves more like a high-performance sports car than an off-roader. The 4×4 specialists have just unveiled a heavily upgraded version of its battery-powered Wrangler Magneto concept in the lead up to the 56th annual Moab Jeep Easter Safari. The SUV prototype doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor but does something it couldn’t even come close to accomplishing—rocket from zero to 60 mph in just two seconds. Just like the prototype unveiled before last year’s event, which was Jeep’s first all-electric concept, the Magneto 2.0 features an all-electric drivetrain powered by...
CARS
Motor1.com

Video: Driving The Best 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concept 4x4s

The annual Easter Jeep Safari is the pinnacle of 4x4 celebrations. Off-road enthusiasts from near and far travel to cake their rides in dirt from the pristine playground of Moab, Utah. Just ahead of the event I got the chance to drive some of the coolest concepts that made their way to Moab this year. Just like in past years, Jeep rolled out a buffet of fun builds, showcasing plug-in, electric, diesel, and V8 powertrains in the process.
MOAB, UT
Top Speed

A Maserati Quattroporte GTS On The Streets Of Paris; It Can’t Get Any Better Than This

The Maserati Quattroporte through the streets of the French capital - this really is genesis (and I’m not talking about the Korean brand here). Yes, I know we live in an era where silent EVs whizz past you at breakneck speed, but you just can’t ignore the theater and drama of a Quattroporte as you’ll see in this short film. There truly is something cynical about it.
CARS
Robb Report

Bentley Is Restoring the First-Ever T-Series Saloon, and It’ll Be Ready Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes, the only people to trust with a restoration job are those that built the thing in the first place. Bentley is currently hard at work bringing the original T-Series sedan back to life, according to a press release. And now, six years after the process initially began, the end is finally in sight. The Shell Grey-over-blue car was the first T-Series to roll off its assembly line on September 28, 1965. The direct successor to the S-Type would make its official debut the next week at the Paris Motor Show and was a radical...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes's Newest Convertible Is Getting The AMG Treatment

Convertibles don't sell in massive numbers like they used to, which is why Mercedes-Benz will consolidate its once-massive drop-top lineup. At one point, Mercedes offered convertible variants of the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class, plus the AMG GT Roadster and the convertible-only SLC and SL. We already know that the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will effectively replace both the GT Roadster and S-Class Convertible, and for some time, reports have suggested that the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolets will merge into one model called the CLE-Class.
CARS

