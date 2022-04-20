COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Nub!

Nub is a 17-year-old brown and yellow Tortoise that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region ( HSPPR ) as an owner surrender.

She is called Nub because she is missing part of her back right leg, but that doesn’t stop her from being fully mobile and getting around.

Nub is a little shy at first and can move slow, but once she is comfortable, she is very active and mobile. She enjoys cantaloupe and apples, but needs vegetables mixed in for a balanced diet.

Nub’s adoption fee is $80, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.

