Supporting Ohio teachers, investing in Ohio classrooms

Valley schools are still struggling with crowded classrooms, which is putting even more stress on teachers as school officials look for ways to ease the stress and workload. Sylvia Tanguma, president of the McAllen chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said more students in the classroom is a sign things are getting back to normal, but it's also a challenge that could force some teachers out of the classroom altogether.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO