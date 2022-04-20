ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuming Rio Ferdinand claims Man Utd flops need to be ‘butchered’ for ‘going out on the town at the wrong time’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand tore into Ralf Rangnick's flops following the humbling 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The former defender raged at the current culture that has infiltrated the club in recent years.

Rio Ferdinand joined the long list of Manchester United legends who have taken aim at the club in the last 24 hours Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGcwA_0fEjoA4f00
United's stars hit the town last month to celebrate Eric Bailly's birthday Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Ferdinand suggested there was no "fear" among the players about the possibility of being disciplined by staff.

A large group of first team players headed out in Manchester last month to celebrate Eric Bailly's birthday.

And while Ferdinand didn't reference that particular incident, he insisted players need to be "butchered" if they dare to step out of line.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "There needs to be fear, man.

"There needs to be 'Oof if I step out of line, if I go to a nightclub on the wrong day I'm gonna get butchered' - not only by one of the senior players but also by one of the coaches, because they have got their ear to the ground and people will tell them.

"That's how it needs to be run - you go out in town at the wrong time, you need to be checked."

Ferdinand joined a long list of Manchester United legends to lament the club for their spineless showing at Anfield.

The six-time Premier League winner suggested that the current crop of players believe they are untouchable.

He continued: "I don't know if that's happening right now. Players aren't even thinking if its the right time to be doing this on social media, or with a commercial partner.

"They aren't having those moments where they think 'Should I, shouldn't I?', they think 'Nobody can touch me'.

"Top football teams with the right culture don't work like that. Players can manage themselves because of the fear of disappointing the person at the top."

And finally Ferdinand took aim at the spirit within the squad, or the lack of it.

The Manchester United icon seethed: "I don't see team spirit - something happens in the game that goes against the tactics they set up with and they fold like a pack of cards."

