BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO